Cleveland Police searching for suspected carjacker who can't drive stick

This man robbed a driver at gunpoint and attempted to steal his car, but couldn't get the manual transmission into gear. (Source: Second District Community Relations Committee)

Cleveland Police are looking for a man who fled from a botched carjacking last Friday in Ohio City.

According to police, a man was exiting his car in the 2100 block of West 25th Street when another man (seen in the video above) pointed a gun at the driver and ordered him to drop his keys and cell phone.

The suspect jumped into the victim's car and tried to steal it, but couldn't get the manual transmission in to gear.

The suspect then fled on foot.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any knowledge of this crime, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or call 216-623-5218.

