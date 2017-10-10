Cleveland Heights Police on the hunt for men who held mother and daughter at gunpoint

As they hold each other tight, Annette and Jasmeen Souare can't stop thinking about the morning two men came up to their car with guns.

"They had lasers on them and they pointed one at my daughter and one at me," said Annette.

She said the men didn't say a word.

"All I really saw was a laser...It was pointed at my heart and it was pointed at my mom's head," said Jasmeen.

The Souare's said it happened around 6:40 a.m. Friday on Redwood Road near Forest Hill Drive.

It was still dark out as they got in the car to go to the bus stop.

Right after backing out of the driveway, Annette said two men came up to her driver's side window and knocked on the door. When she realized they were pointing guns at her and her 13-year-old daughter, she hit the gas and drove off.

"I knew the wrong thing would've been to get out of the car because they could've shot me and she would've been stuck in the back," said Annette.

Annette made the right move. When she got her daughter to safety, they called police.

Annette said there's been quite a bit of crime in her neighborhood lately.

"It seems our area is being targeted. A lot of cars are getting broken into and people's houses have been broken into around here," she said.

Thinking about the crimes makes it tough for her and her daughter to sleep at night.

"She just keeps talking about the nightmares that she's having. She's not saying too much," said Annette.

Annette installed new motion lights and Jasmeen talked to her school counselor, but both believe it'll be a while until they truly feel safe again.

"You can't think positive thoughts when you keep thinking about somebody pointing a gun at you," said Annette.

Annette said a neighbor saw the men run away then come back later to grab a car they'd left behind.

Unfortunately, the Souare's weren't able to get a good look at the men because their faces were covered and it was dark out. They describe the suspects as two slim black teens between 16 and 18 years old. At the time, they were wearing black and white hoodies and black sweatpants.

If you have any information, call Cleveland Heights Police at 216-291-4987.

