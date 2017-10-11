Know the way out during National Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week 2017 started Sunday, Oct. 8 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 14 across the U.S.

Firefighters have been out and about this week teaching the community about the dangers of house fires and the importance of being prepared in case one breaks out.

Cooking equipment is the leading cause of house fires in the U.S., with heating equipment the second leading cause according to the National Fire Protection Association.

A key step that you can take is having a working smoke alarm in the home. Below are a few things to keep in mind as fire prevention week is observed:

Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure the address of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave — this will help slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Never go back inside a burning building. ?

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.