Deputies search for missing Wayne County teen girl

Deputies from Wayne County are searching for a 17-year-old girl that was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Rollins was last seen at Canton Juvenile Court.

The teen girl is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing skinny black jeans, black shoes, and a long-sleeved blue shirt. Kimberly has brown hair.

Deputies believe she could be in the Canton, Chippewa Township, Doylestown area.

If you have any information regarding Kimberly's location, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

