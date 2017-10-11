Kevin Hogan named Cleveland Browns starting quarterback for Week 6

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has named Kevin Hogan the starting quarterback for Week 6 against the Houston Texans.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has started the previous five games for the Browns, but Hogan will now get the chance to lead the team.

Coach Jackson released the following statement Wednesday in regards to Kevin Hogan being named the starting quarterback:

“I’ve made the decision to start Kevin this week. We’ve liked what Kevin has been able to do within our offense when he’s been in there and he will ?start on Sunday because that’s what we feel is best for our team at this point in time. This does not change the way we feel about DeShone going forward. He has worked extremely hard and still very much has a bright future. Right now, it’s better for him and his development to back up Kevin.”

Hogan replaced Kizer at halftime during Sunday's game. He threw a two touchdown passes against the Jets, including the Browns' first go-ahead touchdown of the season.

The Browns made a change at QB and brought in Kevin Hogan.



Hogan will be the 28th different starter for the Browns since 1999.

The Browns take on the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Houston.

