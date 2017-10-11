Akron school officials warn of talking drone over playground

The principal of the Windemere Community Learning Center is warning parents about a drone that has been flying around the school grounds during the evenings and over this past weekend.

Windemere Community Learning Center is located at 2283 Windemere Avenue.

The principal says a concerned neighbor brought the drone issue to her attention.

According to the neighbor, the drone has been up in the air at least 3 to 4 times this past week.

It apparently has a voice technology component and it has been talking to the students who are up at the playground after school hours.

Witnesses have claimed that the voice in the drone has attempted to lure kids off the school grounds.

School officials sent a letter home to parents requesting an adult accompany them to the playground in the evenings and on weekends.

