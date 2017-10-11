Firefighters battle blaze at Strongsville motel - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Firefighters battle blaze at Strongsville motel

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Motel fire in Strongsville (Source: WOIO) Motel fire in Strongsville (Source: WOIO)
STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday morning at a Strongsville motel.

Crews responded to La Siesta Inn at 8300 Pearl Road in Strongsville at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses believe a space heater caused the fire, but investigators are still looking into it.

There were no injuries reported.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly