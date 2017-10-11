Firefighters battle blaze at Strongsville motel

Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday morning at a Strongsville motel.

Crews responded to La Siesta Inn at 8300 Pearl Road in Strongsville at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses believe a space heater caused the fire, but investigators are still looking into it.

There were no injuries reported.

