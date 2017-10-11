Police discover man with deadly gunshot wounds on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man found with multiple gunshot wounds on the city's east side.

Police say officers responded to the 10000 block of Hathaway Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police found the victim, Jeffrey Mosby, lying on the sidewalk.

He was given first aid from police until EMS arrived and transported him to University Hospital.

Mosby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the fatal shooting.

