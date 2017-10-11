New Jeffery Dahmer movie trailer released and it's haunting

"I like bones."

It's one of the more chilling lines from the newly released and extended movie trailer for My Friend Dahmer, set to hit theaters Nov. 3.

When you hear the name Jeffery Dahmer, what comes to mind? More than likely, the fact that he was a serial killer and sex offender responsible for 17 murders.

Maybe even that his later murders included dismemberment and even cannibalism when he was living in Milwaukee, but many people forget his first murder actually took place here in Northeast Ohio at his teenage home in Bath.

Dahmer attended Revere High School in Richfield, where he was a noted introvert and had a fascination with bones. What started as animal bones turned into the dark fascination with human remains.

The entire movie focuses on his adolescent and teenage years here in Ohio and is based on the graphic novel "My Friend Dahmer" by John "Derf" Backderf, who went to high school with him.

According to an article in Variety, the filmmakers who wanted authenticity even used Dahmer's actual home in Bath during shooting.

The film is released by FilmRise and is described as, "the story before the story," and "is the haunting, sad, funny, true story of Jeffrey Dahmer in high school" on the film's website.

It has already been featured at several film festivals with good reviews.

The Dahmer home has been for sale several times since.

In fact, as a special report, Cleveland 19 used a then-new website where potential home buyers could look into deaths that occurred at a particular address. We used the Dahmer home, for sale at the time, as an example.

