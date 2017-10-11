Early, absentee voting begins for Ohio's fall election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Absentee voting is beginning for Ohio's fall election.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) says Wednesday marks the first day of absentee voting for the general election on Nov. 7. The deadline for registering to vote in the upcoming election was Tuesday.

Voters across Ohio will decide 1,517 local issues. Voters also will decide some local races and can obtain additional information on those by contacting their county board of elections.

Information is available on Husted's website on two statewide ballot issues before voters.

Issue 1, a constitutional amendment, calls for giving crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused. Issue 2, a citizen-initiated statute, requires Ohio to align the prices it pays for drugs to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is open for early voting on the following dates at these times:

Weekdays: Oct. through Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekdays: Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: Nov. 4, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: Nov. 5, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Online: MyOhioVote.com

