LeBron James responds to Eminem's rap about President Trump

LeBron James took to social media to show solidarity with rapper Eminem after he released a rap song dissing President Donald Trump.

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! ???????????#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

The rapper made a strong statement attacking President Trump in an expletive-laced freestyle during the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Eminem rapped about the president's use of Twitter, issues in Puerto Rico, the border wall, immigration, and more. Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback in the middle of a national anthem protest controversy, also expressed support for the rapper.

LeBron's post on social media is not the first time he showed disgust with President Trump.

