Tickets sold out for potential ALCS games at Progressive Field

If the Cleveland Indians win Game 5 Wednesday night, it's on to the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Tickets for that series went on sale Wednesday morning.

Tickets for four potential American League Championship Series games at Progressive Field are now sold out.

Here's how the ALCS would play out:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 13 at Progressive Field

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 14 at Progressive Field

Games 3-5: Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 16-18, at Minute Maid Park (Game 5 if necessary)

Games 6-7 (if necessary): Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21 at Progressive Field

The Indians have aligned exclusively with StubHub, the secondary ticket market leader and official re-seller of MLB.

For potential 2017 Postseason sellouts, fans who are unable to secure tickets from Indians.com are encouraged to use StubHub for the most secure purchase experience.

“StubHub provides superior and consistent service for our fans, along with the most secure purchasing option on the secondary market,” said Tim Salcer, Indians Vice President of Sales and Service. “This requirement will protect our fans who must purchase on the secondary market.”

Under this agreement, any fan who re-sells Indians Postseason tickets on a secondary site other than StubHub – and the fan who purchases those tickets – are subject to have their tickets revoked or the tickets’ bar codes canceled.

