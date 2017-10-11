Who is Kevin Hogan? (Besides the 28th Cleveland Browns starting QB since 1999)

Kevin Hogan has been named the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns for week six of the NFL season which makes him the 28th starting quarterback for the team since they returned to Cleveland in 1999.

But who is Kevin Hogan? Do you know where he went to college? How about high school?

Kevin Hogan

Age: 24

College: Stanford

High School: Gonzaga College High School, Washington, D.C. (2011 Grad)

Drafted: 2016, 5th round (162nd pick) Kansas City Chiefs (cut Sept. 2016)

Signed to Browns practice squad one day later.

So that's Kevin Hogan on paper. But who is Kevin Hogan the person?

Cleveland 19 went back to his high school days in D.C.and spoke with former Gonzaga College High School head football coach Joe Reyda who is now the school's Athletic Director.

"Gonzaga is very happy to see the success Kevin had at Stanford and now making his way in the NFL. Kevin is the all-time winningest QB in Stanford history. The community was excited to hear about Kevin being named the starter for the Browns this week," says Reyda.

What does Reyda remember about the kid who was named D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year as a Senior, who threw for 4,762 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in his high school career?

"He was tall, strong, smart and very athletic. He was a play maker and did it in a quiet and humble way," recalls Reyda.

What can Browns fans expect from Hogan as a starter?

"We are all hoping this is the start of a long career for Kevin," says Reyda. "The Cleveland fans should expect Kevin to work hard each day to make himself better and make the team better. Kevin has been a winner. He will do everything he can to help the Browns win games."

Reyda and his staff at Gonzaga sent Cleveland 19 a message today for Hogan wishing him luck in his first NFL start:

Reaction on social media has been mixed and funny:

Exclusive footage of the Browns telling Kevin Hogan he will be the starter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/r0AhUCuRKP — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 11, 2017

"Kevin Hogan is our guy. We mean it this time. Seriously. No really, we're sticking with him. It's true. SERIOUSLY."



- Hue Jackson — Arrogant Urban Meyer (@ArrogantUrban) October 11, 2017

Hue Jackson's statement on his decision to start Kevin Hogan: pic.twitter.com/xtB5VGkqP4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 11, 2017

I think Schefter means “Future Hall of Fame, Super Bowl MVP, Kevin Hogan”. https://t.co/sZo7lG7eMB — Joshua Cole (@joshuawcole) October 11, 2017

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.