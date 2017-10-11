Photo: Terry Francona has a lookalike in Parma

One fire chief is in the spotlight not only for helping save lives but also because he looks like Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona.

Meet Mike Lasky the chief of the Parma Fire Department. He says he's been stopped several times with people coming up to him thinking he's Tito.

"The other day after the ball game I went to BW3 and I walked in and guys sitting at the bar said, 'Holy cow, you're Terry Francona' and I said, 'No, I'm not.' I was in California before and someone came up to me and said, 'Aren't you' and I said, 'Yes.' I tried to use it a couple times but deep down they know who it is."

The chief's prediction for tonight's game: Indians win 8 to 4.

