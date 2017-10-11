Facebook fight leads to Tremont mom being shot

Family members tell Cleveland police an argument on Facebook led to their mom being shot.

The attack happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Tahana Washington says she was inside her home, when she heard banging on the side door. She opened the door, saw a crowd of people and quickly slammed it shut.

Tahana then went to the front door and joined her husband Netran on the porch.

Shots were fired and Netran returned fire.

Tahana was shot in the chest, Netran was not hurt. Other family members took cover in the kitchen and an upstairs bedroom.

According to the report, Netran threw his gun into the crowd after the shooting, but the gun has not yet been found.

The Washington's home was also shot four times and a neighbor's SUV was shot five times. The neighbor was not in the car at the time of the shooting.

Tahana tells police her daughters have been fighting on Facebook with girls down the street and she believes that is the motive.

Tahana underwent surgery at Metro and is expected to make a full recovery.

There are no arrests at this time.

