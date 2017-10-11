Former RTA driver pleads guilty to hitting and killing pedestrian. (Source: WOIO)

Former RTA bus driver Antoinette Peterkin has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a pedestrian last December.

Peterkin pleaded guilty to the charge of vehicular homicide.

Joan Kuendig was crossing in a marked crosswalk near Key Tower on Dec. 7, 2016, when she was struck. Kuendig died from head injuries on Dec. 29.

According to the police investigation, while Peterkin did slow down on East Roadway, she failed to come to a complete stop before making the left turn onto Rockwell.

Peterkin was fired on Jan. 23 after the RTA's Accident Review Committee ruled the crash preventable.

She will be sentenced on Nov. 13.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.