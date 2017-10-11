Cleveland police union to endorse Zack Reed for mayor

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association is set to announce it will back city councilman, Zack Reed for Cleveland mayor.

Reed snagged the No. 2 spot in the mayoral primary in September and will face the incumbent, Mayor Frank Jackson in the general election.

Sources confirmed the CPPA will support the challenger and plans to make the announcement soon.

Reed has said if elected he wants to hire 400 new police officers. Mayor Frank Jackson has said that's not possible.

Cleveland Police union to announce it is backing Zack Reed for Mayor. @cleveland19news @PaulOrlousky pic.twitter.com/wjlViPGp8u — Paul Orlousky (@PaulOrlousky) October 11, 2017

Voters will decide on Nov. 7.

