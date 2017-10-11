Edwin Encarnacion returns to Cleveland Indians lineup for Game 5 of ALDS

DH Edwin Encarnacion was helped off the field during Game 2 of the ALDS after he rolled his ankle while jogging back to second base. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Good news: designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion has returned to the Cleveland Indians' lineup for the final game of the ALDS, reports Cleveland.com.

Game 5, between the Indians and New York Yankees, will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Encarnacion was helped off the field last week after suffering an ankle sprain during Game 2.

Encarnacion slammed 38 homers and batted in 107 RBI for the Indians' during the regular season.

