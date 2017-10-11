Cleveland State University construction worker dies after being struck by falling sheet metal

A pipe fitter working on a Cleveland State University construction site died Wednesday after he was struck with a falling piece of sheet metal.

The 56-year-old worker, who's name is not being released, was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The accident occurred at 2:15 p.m. as the man worked on a Fenn Hall renovation project off Chester Avenue.

