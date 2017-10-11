Indians vs. Yankees: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

Corey Kluber will get the start for the Cleveland Indians in game 5. ( Source: AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Cleveland Indians will try to avoid losing three games in a row against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series on Wednesday night.

The Indians won the first two games of the series, New York won the next two.

Corey Kluber gets the start for the Indians, CC Sabathia gets the start for the Yankees.

This is the first time New York has been in the ALDS since 2012.

TV Channel: FS1

Radio: WTAM

Stream: MLB POSTSEASON TV

Announcers: Matt Vasgersian and John Smoltz

Odds: Cleveland -180, 7.5 runs

