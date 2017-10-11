Final: Yankees defeat Indians 5-2, New York advances to ALCS

Corey Kluber only pitched 3.2 innings in Game 5 of the ALDS. (Source AP Images)

The New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

New York will play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Indians pitcher and Cy Young favorite Corey Kluber gave up two home runs to Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius.

The Indians were down 3-0 after three innings.

Kluber only pitched 3.2 innings.

Catcher Roberto Perez hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Indians.

The next at-bat Gio Urshela drove in another run to make it a 3-2 game.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning Brett Gardner singled to right field, two runs came in to give the Yankees a 5-2 lead.

Jay Bruce had a throwing error on the play, this allowed Todd Frazier to score for New York.

The Yankees bullpen did not give up a run in the game.

Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion struck out in his first two at-bats of the game

He was the No. 4 hitter in the game.

Former Indians pitcher CC Sabathia threw nine strikeouts for the Yankees, he gave up two runs in 4.1 innings.

