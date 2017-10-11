Cleveland Indians super fans rush through gates to get best 'seat' in the house

Cleveland Indians fan Kelly Powers waited outside for hours on Friday to secure her standing room spot in "the district" at Progressive Field. (Source: WOIO)

Game 5 is do or die for the Indians as they play the New York Yankees to wrap up the ALDS series.

Progressive Field is packed with tens of thousands of fans attending the sold out game. Although there are a lot of good seats inside the ballpark, one of the most popular spots is the standing room only section, known as the District.

As soon as gates opened at 6 p.m., dozens of fans sprinted to get to the standing room only section and grab the spot they wanted.

"The gates opened, we put our phone down, we scanned our ticket and we just sprinted to our spot because we normally stand here. This is probably my 48th game here, so this is our typical spot with all my friends. I wanted to make sure we had our normal spot for game 5," said Anthony DiPiero.

DiPiero and his friends were some of the first to arrive to the game. They got there around 3:30 p.m. to wait in line until the gates opened.

"A lot of us took half days. We were laying on trash bags in the rain just pitifully waiting for the gates to open and we got down here super early. Game 1 we ordered some pizza, whatever it takes get our spot, get here together. It's important and we're all here for it, so we're excited," said Corey O'Connor.

Once gates opened, the standing room only section filled up within minutes. Fans said the experience in the District is unlike anywhere else in the ballpark, especially during the playoffs.

"Being in the corner here in the District is our favorite place to hang out. The energy is so exciting. It's always such a fun time. Everybody is really into it and you have a great view of the field. We love it here," said Kelly Powers.

Typically, during the regular season the District costs $13 and includes a drink. However, during the playoffs tickets are expensive. StubHub shows standing room only tickets for more than $150 for Friday's home game.

