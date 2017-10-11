Funny because it's true? Fans joke strike zone growing for Yankees

Edwin Encarnacion struck out in his first at-bat.(Source AP Images)

Baseball fans were not happy with the home-plate umpire's strike zone in the first two innings of the Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees game.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia threw four strikeouts early on in Game 5.

Some fans thought some of the strikes that were getting called should have been called a ball.

Strike zone is growing for CC.

Where have we seen this before? — Eric (@illstr8r) October 12, 2017

CC's strike zone tonight pic.twitter.com/PGtwDEl37a — Not MASN Orioles (@MASNOriolez) October 12, 2017

@FS1 Why don't your commentators talk about the strike zone being the size of a Buick for NY pitchers — sean young (@75tribe54) October 12, 2017

Does the home plate umpire have theater tickets he's trying to get to or something? Strike zone keeps expanding. — Dave (@boxdp) October 12, 2017

I just said to Amy how I hate the strike zone graphic. It's irrelevant. It doesn't adjust to the game umpire zone. — Jim Sarantides (@HuskyHits17) October 12, 2017

The manager is not allowed to ask for a review of a strike or a ball.

