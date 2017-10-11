Cleveland Plain Dealer draws ire from readers with front page gu - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Plain Dealer draws ire from readers with front page gun ad

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A front page Cleveland Plain Dealer ad featuring an upcoming gun sale has drawn criticism from readers in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Scene reports.

The prominent cover ad promotes a "Ruger Days" gun sale at Fin Feather Fur Outfitters in Middleburg Heights.

The ad comes less than two weeks after a Las Vegas mass shooting, where more than 50 people were killed and 500 others were wounded.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly