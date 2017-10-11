Kyrie Irving says Boston is a 'real, live sports city'; what does that make Cleveland?

Kyrie Irving in front of his former residence in Westlake, OH. (Source: Facebook)

It doesn't look like Kyrie Irving is missing Cleveland too much.

On Wednesday, as reported by the Charlotte Observer, Irving said there was a "vast difference" between the two cities.

"A lot of different cultures, food and people. You get it all, especially in Boston. You would go to Cleveland and it would be at nighttime and things would be going on, but you just see a vast difference," Irving said. "I'm really playing in a real, live sports city."

During the off-season, the point guard told Cleveland he wanted to be traded. Boston came into the picture, giving the Cavs Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Boston's 2018 first-round draft pick for Irving.

Irving's comments could add some drama to the Cavs opening night game against Boston next week.

We'll see.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.