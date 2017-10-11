In historic shift, Boy Scouts announce girls will be welcomed in to Cub Scouts

In a historic shift to, in part, boost its declining numbers, the Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that girls will be able to join the Cub Scouts and even rise to the rank of Eagle.

“Fundamentally, scouting has always been about creating the next generation of leaders. Whether it's a boy or girl, it doesn't matter,” said Pat Scherer, Scout Executive Great Trail Council.

Sherer says he went around to leaders this summer and asked what they thought of the idea.

“85 percent of them came back and said they were in favor of this, especially for cub scouting,” Scherer said.

Groups have the option to go co-ed, or have dens for boys and dens for girls. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, traditionally the nation's largest scouting sponsor, said they're against the changes.

Scherer says most people have just a few concerns, “How we were going to do camping, the eagle scout award and award of the year.”

Parents of boys enrolled in the scouts with daughters say they like the change, it will be easier for them. Tony Prinzo has a son in Webelo's and two daughters, ages 2 and 4 at home.

He says his daughter may join the boy scouts.

“Now that we'd have one less trip to make, maybe they will,” Prinzo said.

