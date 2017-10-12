Francona after Indians ousted from ALDS: 'It's disappointing'

A somber Terry Francona fielded several questions from the media following Wednesday night's Game 5 loss.

"It's disappointing," summed up by the Indians' manager.

The Cleveland Indians fell to the New York Yankees 5-2. Very few expected the best team in the American League to get knocked out in the ALDS against the wild card play-in team.

"We did some things in this series that I don't think are characteristic of our team," says Francona.

After winning the first two games of the series at Progressive Field, the Tribe lost three in a row to New York.

Francona said, "Whatever you say isn't going to make anybody feel better tonight, but we win together and we lost together." He added, "Nobody wanted the season to be over. It doesn't wind down. It comes to a crashing halt."

Cleveland was one win shy of a World Series title last year, and the team was expected to make it to the league championship series again in 2017. They came up short, and are now the first team in history to blow a two-game series lead in consecutive postseasons.

What's next for the Indians? Manager Francona says it's too early to think about that.

"It was an honor to go through this year with these guys, and there's times that hurt like tonight, but it's quite a group and I feel like a better person for going through the year with these guys."

