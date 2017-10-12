Reports: Missing Ohio boy found dead at triple murder scene, was never abducted

Law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio searched for a 7-year-old boy that they believed had been abducted from a triple murder scene in Lawrence County.

The boy was found on Thursday morning. Deputies did not immediately provide an update on the boy's condition but several published reports say the boy had been shot to death and his body hidden inside the home.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies found three deceased adults suffering from gunshot wounds at a trailer home in Pedro. A fourth victim was located nearby suffering from stab wounds to the neck and head.

Investigators discovered that 7-year-old Devin Holston, who lives at the trailer home, was not at the scene. Police searched for Devin in the woods and at the homes of neighbors, friends, and relatives, but did located him at the time.

Police also searched for 23-year-old Aaron Lawson, a person of interest in the murder investigations. Lawson was spotted by deputies just after midnight Thursday morning, but was able to escape on foot into the woods after a vehicle pursuit.

Residents of Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland, Warren, Adams, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, Athens, Gallia, Meigs, Morgan, and Washington counties were asked to be on the lookout for Devin.

Lawson, the person of interest, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 139 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are processing the homicide scene. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office if you have any information.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.