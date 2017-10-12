After 'Orlo Wants to Know' report, Shelby law director charged with drunken driving

Shelby Law Director Gordon Eyster was ridng a motorcycle when he was involved in a recent accident; however, according to the BMV, Esyter does not have a motorcycle license. (Source: WOIO)

An investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol has resulted in OVI and other charges against Shelby Ohio Law Director Gordon Eyster. He is also a candidate for Shelby municipal court judge.

The charges result from an accident on Sept. 22.

According to the OSHP, Eyster was pulling his motorcycle out of a parking spot in front of a bar he had visited. As he pulled into traffic he veered to the left, then over-corrected to the right and hit the front of a stopped car waiting to enter traffic.

Along with the OVI, Eyster is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Without saying anything to the driver of the car he hit, the report says Eyster simply picked himself and his motorcycle up and left saying nothing.

He was later treated at a hospital for a broken ankle and clavicle. The ankle injury required surgery.

An additional charge is that Eyster had no motorcycle license or helmet. The lack of a license was first reported in a Cleveland 19 investigation by reporter Paul Orlousky.

At Eyster’s law practice, contact information was left by Orlousky and at his home. He was told to leave the property by Eyster’s wife and did so.

More than one witness, including a sheriff’s deputy, told investigators that they had seen Eyster drinking that night. A crash report wasn’t made until the following Monday.

Shelby Police Chief Lance Combs then asked the OSHP to handle the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest. He is scheduled to face the charges on Friday.

