North Royalton man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend

A North Royalton man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday morning after being convicted of murdering his girlfriend in February 2016.

Jeff Greiner, 25, was found guilty on charges of murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Police say Greiner shot and killed his girlfriend Christal Shaver at his North Royalton condo.

The judge ordered Greiner to serve life in prison, but he will be eligible for parole after 21 years.

During the hearing, the victim's brothers and parents address the courtroom and the convicted murderer.

"There is going to be one day that I'm going to forgive him," said Shaver's younger brother.

Her father added, "The last 19 months, 26 days has been rough."

