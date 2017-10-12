Julian Glover co-anchors the Cleveland 19 News morning show alongside Neeha Curtis Monday – Friday and is excited to call Cleveland home! He wakes up before the sun rises to give you real news that matters to you, no matter if you have enough time to cozy up with a cup of coffee and watch or if you’re chasing the kids around the house.

Julian joined the Cleveland 19 News team in October 2017 from our sister station WAVE 3 News in Louisville, KY. There, he anchored breaking news for the station’s #1 rated morning show and anchored the 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. newscasts. During his time in Louisville, he covered the UofL basketball scandal (both times), the Kim Davis gay marriage saga, and anchored the news the morning after the passing of “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali. He also won an Associated Press award for his coverage of the heroin-opioid epidemic and the toll it took on our youngest victims — children born addicted.

Prior to Louisville, Julian worked as a breaking news reporter and fill-in anchor at Fox 4 in Fort Myers and as an associate producer at the CBS owned and operated station in Miami. His investigative work in Fort Myers earned him an Emmy nomination.

Julian is originally from Washington, D.C. where much of his family is still located. He’s an alumnus of the University of Miami and a proud Miami Hurricane who bleeds orange and green. He also earned his Master of Science in Communications from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a specialization in journalism innovation. Julian most enjoys covering technology and innovations, politics, consumer issues that affect your bottom line, and breaking news — getting you clear and confirmed information as soon as the big news happens.

He’s really looking forward to exploring Cleveland and learning about everything it has to offer. He loves checking out the arts and culture scene, trying new restaurants and breweries, and catching a game (when his early bedtime allows). Shoot him recommendations of what he should check out next!

You can find Julian on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.