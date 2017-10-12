Body found in bushes near downtown Cleveland

Police investigating after the body of a man was found in some bushes near downtown.

Cleveland police officers were called to 4235 Bradley Road, off Jennings Road, around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner was called to the scene and will now determine a cause of death.

No word if foul play is suspected.

The man's name has not been released.

