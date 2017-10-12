Woman, kids awakened by armed suspect during home invasion; Victim recount scary moments

Police are searching for a wanted man in a Rittman home invasion Thursday.

At 3:15 a.m. officers responded to Louis Street for a reported home invasion.

Police said a woman told officers she was sleeping, along with her children when the suspect came in her bedroom, pointed a gun in her face and demanded money.

"I got up out of bed, barely got up and turned around, he was standing there, right there and he had a gun right in our face," said Cheryl Mathys.



Cheryl says the man dragged her out of the bedroom and they struggled.



She says she pushed his gun away but that only seemed to agitate him, so she followed his instructions. He demanded she give him the yellow envelope.



Cheryl explains she used to keep emergency money in a yellow envelope in her home. She told the man she spent the money but the man ransacked her kitchen looking for the it. She finally gave him money out of another envelope, 3 $100 bills and the man left.



Cheryl says as all this happened, one of her daughters jumped out the window and went next door to call 911.



Cheryl doesn't believe this was a random break-in.

" I felt like I was targeted, like he knew," she said.

According to police the suspect broke in through the back door and fled before officers arrived.

The home's surveillance video has been turned over to police.

If you have any information, give police a call.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.