Parents held on $500,000 bond after child abused, found wandering East Cleveland streets

The parents of a 6-year-old boy that was found wandering alone on East Cleveland streets appeared in court for arraignment on Thursday morning.

Demershion Taylor and Earcielee Chisholm are both being held on a $500,000 bond in connection with kidnapping, felonious assault, child abuse, and child endangerment charges.

Police say they located the 6-year-old boy near Hayden Avenue and Elsinore Avenue in East Cleveland on Sunday morning.

The boy's parents were not found until about eight hours later. Police say that the parents did not even know the child disappeared.

The prosecutor said that the young boy was found with burn marks, head trauma, and scars on his back. The parents have been accused of bounding the child with tape and locking him in the basement.

The boy was hospitalized for an extended amount of time because of his injuries and from malnourishment.

(WARNING: Images may be graphic to some)

When the child was first found, he did not know his name and could only tell police that he has siblings and could be connected to someone by the name of Marion.

The other children, seven of them, in the home were placed in the care of Cuyahoga County Children Services.

Taylor and Chisholm will be arraigned on Nov. 6.

