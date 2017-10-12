136 packets of heroin found in suspect's sock

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers find 136 packets of heroin during a traffic stop.

Troopers pulled over the driver for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County on Oct. 8.

After the car was pulled over, troopers detected an odor of burnt and raw marijuana.

Troopers say when they searched passenger Jeffrey Barrett, 32, they found the heroin packets in his sock. Street value of the heroin is $5,340.

The Pittsburgh man is now charged with possession and trafficking in heroin and is locked up in the Sandusky County Jail.

