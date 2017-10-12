56-year-old Akron man dies in construction accident at CSU

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has released the name of Akron man killed in a construction accident Wednesday.

Officials say Joseph Matulis died after being struck by a piece of sheet metal.

Matulis was a pipe fitter who working on the renovation project for Fenn Hall at Cleveland State University.

Accident happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Matulis was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

Gilbane Building Company is overseeing the project.

