Foul play suspected in death of Conneaut toddler

The Ashtabula County Coroner now says foul play is suspected in the death of a 13-month-old Conneaut girl.

Serenity Sutley died on Oct. 7.

The coroner says she died of blunt trauma to the head and trunk.

Conneaut police and EMS were called to her home in the 500 block of Clark Street on Oct. 7 after the toddler went into cardiac arrest.

Sutley was rushed to UH Medical Center Conneaut where she was pronounced dead several hours later.

At this time, nobody is charged in connection with her death.

