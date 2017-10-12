Teacher sentenced for having sex with 17-year-old in 1995

A former Shaker Heights High School teacher was sentenced Thursday to nine months in prison for having sex with a 17-year-old student 22 years ago.

Timothy Mitchell, 59, pleaded guilty to endangering children.

According to court records, the two had sex outside in a park after attending a baseball game.

He could have received a total of three years in prison.

Mitchell resigned in May.

He taught at Shaker Heights High School for 23 years.

