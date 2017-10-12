Akron man sentenced to life in prison for shooting woman at national park

During the trial prosecutors said Ely wanted to kill the woman to prevent her from revealing robbery plans. (Source: Ohio Dept. of Corrections)

An Akron man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting a woman in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

According to a press release from the US Attorney, DeZay M. Ely, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, discharging a gun during a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Authorities said Ely attempted to kill a woman in July of 2016 by shooting her in the head.

Prosecutors said Ayauna Chardee Edwards Bush was shot in the head three times. Bush was found by joggers, she survived but is now blind.

During the trial, prosecutors said Ely wanted to kill the woman to prevent her from revealing robbery plans.

Investigators said the woman was found near the Valley Bridle Trail north of Bolanz Road.

