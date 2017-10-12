After dropping assault rifle, fleeing on foot, bank robbery suspects arrested (video)

Willoughby police say two men and a juvenile are in custody after trying to rob Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Credit Union Wednesday.

Police arrested and charged Arvis Williams, 22, Melvin Hill, 20 and a 16-year-old with aggravated robbery and possession of criminal tools.

On October 11, at 9:55 a.m., an officer working security at the credit union radioed in that were was a bank robbery in progress.

According to the police report, the officer pulled out his gun once he saw Williams and the teen walk in the bank with an assault rifle. After the officer told them to drop the rifle they ran out the door, leaving the assault rifle in the vestibule.

After a short foot chase, both suspects were located in a back yard of a home in the 38000 block of Sharpe Avenue.

Shortly after the scene was secured, a Willoughby Police officer saw a third male, later identified as Hill, driving a silver Ford Fusion that was registered to Williams.

After parking the Ford on Clark Avenue, Hill was arrested as well.

The suspects clothing they wore during the alleged robbery was found in a backyard of a Clark Court home.

Williams and Hill are being held on $500,000 bond. Juvenile court is handling the third suspect's case.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.