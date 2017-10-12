Pre-trial for Euclid man claiming police brutality

Richard Hubbard III appears in court in August, 2017. (Source: WOIO)

A pre-trial hearing for a Euclid man claiming police brutality is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Richard Hubbard III, 25, is charged with driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

He is currently out on bond after pleading not guilty in August.

Hubbard's violent arrest received national attention after white Euclid police officer, Michael Amiott, repeatedly punched Hubbard, who is black, in his head and hit it numerous times on the pavement.

The August 12 incident was caught on police dashcam and cell phone video.

Officer Amiott, a three year veteran, was suspended for 45 days for his actions.

