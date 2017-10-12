Watch Dwyane Wade bury corner 3s at practice

The video shows Wade making four in a row. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers posted a video on Twitter of Dwyane Wade knocking down three-point shots from the corner.

The video shows Wade making four in a row.

The 3-point shot has never been the strongest part of Wade's game. He has a career average of 28.7 percent.

Wade named starting guard for Cavaliers, Smith coming off bench

Wade's 3-point shooting percentage improved in his one year with the Chicago Bulls. His stats jumped from 15.9 percent in 2016 to 31 percent in 2017.

The three-time NBA champion is 1-2 from behind the arc in the preseason with the Cavs.

Lab work before we roll to Orlando!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/KKh4YltiL3 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 12, 2017

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said Wade will start at shooting guard.

J.R. Smith will come off the bench.

The Cavs will play against the Orlando Magic in their fifth preseason game of the year.

Cleveland has lost all four of their exhibition games.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.