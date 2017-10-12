Give Duke the ball more: 5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19 this week

The Cleveland Browns will look to get their first win of the year against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Here are five reasons to watch Tailgate 19 this week:



It's Elementary, My Dear Watson



Okay, so Sherlock Holmes never actually said those words to his assistant, but it doesn't take a sleuth to know that the Houston Texans have a quarterback WE should have drafted.

This isn't hindsight; like many, I talked repeatedly about Deshaun Watson leading up to the Draft after covering the Fiesta Bowl, watching him carve up the Buckeyes, and seeing him lead the Clemson Tigers down the field to stun Alabama in the title game.

Deshaun Watson good god. What a touchdown throw to Will Fuller ?? #KCvsHOU pic.twitter.com/ohLBU5eyMs — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) October 9, 2017

Now Watson is at it again. No rookie struggles for this guy. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes already and only 4 interceptions.

How has he been able to adjust to the NFL so quickly, and do the Browns have a shot at slowing him down? The Tailgate analysts tackle those questions.





Myles To Go



Crazy to think the Browns could have landed Watson AFTER taking Myles Garrett first overall, but instead traded the 12th overall pick to Houston, and the rest is history.

By the time the first round played out, the Browns had added Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku, but of course the biggest splash was Garrett, who certainly looked like a franchise player in his NFL debut on Sunday.

It took the defensive end all of one play to rack up his first sack. He'd finish with two, in limited action. Now it's time to expand his role. How can the Browns continue to put him position to succeed? We're getting Bob Golic's take on that.

Hogan's Heroes?



Kevin Hogan likely isn't the long-term solution for the Browns, but you have to admit the offense operated more smoothly when the backup quarterback came in to start the second half against the Jets.

Njoku certainly became a bigger part of the offense. And this week Hogan will have a full week of first-team reps going in.

Kevin Hogan at the podium https://t.co/qwASFrDEff — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 8, 2017

He also won't have to worry about J.J. Watt, who once again has been lost for the season (fractured left leg).

So while DeShone Kizer watches and learns, Hogan takes over, and tries to prove that this Hue Jackson playbook actually can succeed.



Feed the Duke



Why not? He's the Browns' best playmaker, yet somehow they fail to keep feeding Duke Johnson the ball.

We've seen what he can do when he gets it, the latest example being his dynamic 41-yard touchdown late in Sunday's loss.

The 2nd best player in AFC North (behind Antonio Brown) why doesn't he get 20 touches per game? #DukeJohnson #Browns pic.twitter.com/MuuESBKrIB — JUMbotron (@Johnny_U_Miller) October 8, 2017

With Isaiah Crowell's inconsistencies, and the need to help our quarterback(s) as much as possible, the Browns need to finally make Duke a focal point.

Houston, We Have a Problem



Last weekend it was all about the Cleveland vs. New York showdowns. Indians vs. Yankees, Browns vs. Jets.

This weekend it was supposed to be all about Cleveland vs. Houston. Tribe vs. Astros, Browns vs. Texans.

Well, the Tribe didn't hold up their end of the bargain.

Deshaun Watson 6 yard TD to DeAndre Hopkins!pic.twitter.com/AtblhGFXIX — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2017

Once the pain of watching the Indians fall two series short subsides, the focus on the Browns will intensify in our town.

They must perform far better than they did through the first 5. Or the natives won't just be restless. Or angry. They'll become indifferent. And that's the worst.

Do they have the talent and coaching to improve? Our analysts can answer that.

