Give Duke the ball more: 5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19 this wee - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Give Duke the ball more: 5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19 this week

Posted by Tony Zarrella, Sports Director
Connect
Cleveland Browns play against the Houston Texans on Sunday. (Source WOIO) Cleveland Browns play against the Houston Texans on Sunday. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns will look to get their first win of the year against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Here are five reasons to watch Tailgate 19 this week:

It's Elementary, My Dear Watson

Okay, so Sherlock Holmes never actually said those words to his assistant, but it doesn't take a sleuth to know that the Houston Texans have a quarterback WE should have drafted.

This isn't hindsight; like many, I talked repeatedly about Deshaun Watson leading up to the Draft after covering the Fiesta Bowl, watching him carve up the Buckeyes, and seeing him lead the Clemson Tigers down the field to stun Alabama in the title game.

Now Watson is at it again. No rookie struggles for this guy. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes already and only 4 interceptions.

How has he been able to adjust to the NFL so quickly, and do the Browns have a shot at slowing him down? The Tailgate analysts tackle those questions.


Myles To Go

Crazy to think the Browns could have landed Watson AFTER taking Myles Garrett first overall, but instead traded the 12th overall pick to Houston, and the rest is history.

By the time the first round played out, the Browns had added Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku, but of course the biggest splash was Garrett, who certainly looked like a franchise player in his NFL debut on Sunday.

It took the defensive end all of one play to rack up his first sack. He'd finish with two, in limited action. Now it's time to expand his role. How can the Browns continue to put him position to succeed? We're getting Bob Golic's take on that.

Hogan's Heroes?

Kevin Hogan likely isn't the long-term solution for the Browns, but you have to admit the offense operated more smoothly when the backup quarterback came in to start the second half against the Jets.

Njoku certainly became a bigger part of the offense. And this week Hogan will have a full week of first-team reps going in.

He also won't have to worry about J.J. Watt, who once again has been lost for the season (fractured left leg).

So while DeShone Kizer watches and learns, Hogan takes over, and tries to prove that this Hue Jackson playbook actually can succeed.

Feed the Duke

Why not? He's the Browns' best playmaker, yet somehow they fail to keep feeding Duke Johnson the ball.

We've seen what he can do when he gets it, the latest example being his dynamic 41-yard touchdown late in Sunday's loss.

With Isaiah Crowell's inconsistencies, and the need to help our quarterback(s) as much as possible, the Browns need to finally make Duke a focal point. 

Houston, We Have a Problem

Last weekend it was all about the Cleveland vs. New York showdowns. Indians vs. Yankees, Browns vs. Jets.

This weekend it was supposed to be all about Cleveland vs. Houston. Tribe vs. Astros, Browns vs. Texans.

Well, the Tribe didn't hold up their end of the bargain.

Once the pain of watching the Indians fall two series short subsides, the focus on the Browns will intensify in our town.

They must perform far better than they did through the first 5. Or the natives won't just be restless. Or angry. They'll become indifferent. And that's the worst.

Do they have the talent and coaching to improve? Our analysts can answer that.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly