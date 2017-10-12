All 16 Ohio senators, representatives pitch Amazon CEO to get HQ2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The congressional delegation in closely divided Ohio is bridging partisan differences to pitch the state as the ideal location for Amazon's second North American headquarters.

In an Oct. 5 letter obtained by The Associated Press, both Ohio senators and all 16 representatives of both parties pitched Amazon CEO Jeffrey Bezos on the state's assets.

They cited Ohio's advantageous location, high-quality higher education network, large and talented workforce, robust transportation infrastructure and "business-friendly" environment.

The letter drafted by Republican Sen. Rob Portman stops short of promoting any particular Ohio city. Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and the Youngstown/Warren area join cities positioning separately to attract the online retail giant's HQ2.

Seattle-based Amazon announced plans to build a second headquarters last month. The site would employ 50,000 people.

Proposals are due by Oct. 19.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.