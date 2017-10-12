Victims identified in quadruple fatal crash in Stark County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the four victims from a fatal crash in Stark County on Sept. 24.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on Kent Avenue near State Street north of Canton.

Troopers say a 2016 Dodge Challenger occupied by two men and two women was traveling north on Kent Avenue at a high rate speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and drove through a soy bean field and into a tree. The car then burst into flames.

One person was ejected from the car and the three others were trapped inside of the burning vehicle.

A witness said her husband attempted to put the fire out with a hose before emergency crews arrived, but he was unable to put the fire out or open the car door because of the heat.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the four occupants who were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash:

Norman L. Jones, 49, Canton

Derald D. Goodrick Jr., 49, Peninsula

Sarah E. Kallai, 44, Peninsula

Debra A. Sabbagh, 49, Cuyahoga Falls



