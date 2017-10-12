Christmas 2017: Cleveland Flea poised to meet holiday demand by expanding to Ohio City

The Cleveland Flea will set up in Ohio City's shuttered Unique Thrift Store during the 2017 Christmas season. (Source: Unique Thrift Store Facebook page)

The Christmas season is only weeks away from kicking off, and the Cleveland Flea is temporarily expanding to attract shoppers in search of new gift ideas and retail options.

Through November and December, the Cleveland Flea will set up shop in Ohio City's defunct Unique Thrift Store, which closed its doors last year.

Each of the four upcoming events will include roughly 80 booths, which will offer vintage items, locally-made merchandise, antiques and more.

According to Cleveland Flea Event Coordinator Laura Drapac, the events -- located at 3333 Lorain Ave. -- will be held on:

November 10-12

November 17-19

December 8-10

December 15-17

