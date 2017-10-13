2 men indicted in nearly 1 dozen robberies in Cleveland

A 17-count indictment was filed in federal court charging two men for nearly a dozen armed robberies in the Cleveland area.

Richard Glenn, Jr., 40, of Maple Heights, and Brandon Williams, 35, of Euclid, are charged with using firearms to rob banks, drug stores and convenience stores in South Euclid, Euclid, Wickliffe, Lyndhurst, Cleveland, Bedford Heights and Maple Heights.

Aug. 9: Walgreens, 2135 Warrensville Center Road, Warrensville Heights (Glenn and Williams).

Aug. 15: Euclid Mart, 26610 Lakeshore Blvd. Euclid (Williams).

Aug. 17: Walgreens, 20485 Euclid Ave., Euclid (Glenn).

Aug. 21: Ohio Savings Bank, 29169 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Williams).

Aug. 23: U.S. Bank, 5695 Turney Road, Garfield Heights (Glenn).

Aug. 25: Chase Bank, 5400 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst (Williams).

Aug. 29: Dollar General, 9111 Miles Road, Cleveland (Glenn).

Aug. 31: A&M Food Mart, 25600 Aurora Road, Bedford Heights (Glenn and Williams).

Sept. 5: Dollar Bank, 240 E. 228 Street, Euclid (Williams).

Sept. 11: Chase Bank, 5435 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights (Williams).

Sept. 11: Dollar Bank, 5180 Warrensville Center Road, Maple Heights (Williams)

The charges include Hobbs Act robberies, bank robberies, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and being felons in possession of firearms.

Glenn has prior felony convictions in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery and drug possession that make it illegal for him to have a firearm. Williams has felony convictions in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for robbery, burglary, grand theft and arson that make it illegal for him to have a firearm, according to the indictment.

