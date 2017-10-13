Cleveland Indians Game 5 loss makes newspaper headlines across the world

The cover of the New York Post (Source: Newseum)

The Cleveland Indians graced newspaper front pages across the world, but for all of the wrong reasons.

On Wednesday night, the Indians lost to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS.

Many expected the Tribe to make it past the ALDS round and beyond. The "disappointing" finish landed the Indians on local and national newspapers in embarrassing fashion.

At one point in the season, USA Today even deemed the Cleveland Indians as "America's Team."

As the wins keep piling up, a new label for the Indians has emerged: America's Team. https://t.co/trypOk1F1d from @BNightengale — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 14, 2017

The headlines are collected from The Plain Dealer, The News-Herald, Sandusky Register, The Morning Journal, The Canton Repository, The Medina-Gazette, Akron Beacon Journal, The Courier, New York Post, New York Daily News, and the El Norte and Vanguardia MX newspapers in Mexico.

