Cleveland Indians Game 5 loss makes newspaper headlines across t - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians Game 5 loss makes newspaper headlines across the world

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The cover of the New York Post (Source: Newseum) The cover of the New York Post (Source: Newseum)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians graced newspaper front pages across the world, but for all of the wrong reasons.

Mobile users click here to view slideshow.

On Wednesday night, the Indians lost to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS.

Many expected the Tribe to make it past the ALDS round and beyond. The "disappointing" finish landed the Indians on local and national newspapers in embarrassing fashion.

At one point in the season, USA Today even deemed the Cleveland Indians as "America's Team."

The headlines are collected from The Plain DealerThe News-Herald, Sandusky Register, The Morning Journal, The Canton Repository, The Medina-GazetteAkron Beacon Journal, The CourierNew York Post, New York Daily News, and the El Norte and Vanguardia MX newspapers in Mexico.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly