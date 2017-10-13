Majority of Cleveland Indians players under contract for years t - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Majority of Cleveland Indians players under contract for years to come

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians season ended in "disappointing" fashion Wednesday night with a Game 5 ALDS loss to the New York Yankees, but there is a bright spot.

The majority of the Indians are under contract through the 2018 season and, in many cases, for years beyond.

There are several key players that helped the Indians win 102 regular season games, including 22 straight during a stretch in August and September. Free agents during the offseason include:

  • Carlos Santana
  • Bryan Shaw 
  • Joe Smith
  • Jay Bruce
  • Austin Jackson

Players under club control through 2018 include:

  • Cody Allen
  • Michael Brantley (team option)
  • Lonnie Chisenhall
  • Boone Logan (team option)
  • Zach McAllister
  • Andrew Miller
  • Josh Tomlin (team option)

Cleveland Indians team members under contract through 2019

  • Brandon Guyer
  • Dan Otero

Players under club control through 2020 include: 

  • Abraham Almonte
  • Trevor Bauer
  • Carlos Carrasco
  • Edwin Encarnacion
  • Jason Kipnis
  • Danny Salazar

On contract through 2021:

  • Cody Anderson
  • Yan Gomes
  • Corey Kluber
  • Francisco Lindor

Under club control through 2022:

  • Mike Clevinger
  • Kyle Crockett
  • Erik Gonzalez
  • Nick Goody
  • Tyler Naquin
  • Roberto Perez
  • Giovanny Urshela

And under club control through 2023:

  • Greg Allen
  • Shawn Armstrong
  • Dylan Baker
  • Yandy Diaz
  • Francisco Mejia
  • Shawn Morimando
  • Tyler Olson
  • Adam Plutko
  • Jose Ramirez
  • Bradley Zimmer

