Majority of Cleveland Indians players under contract for years to come

The Cleveland Indians season ended in "disappointing" fashion Wednesday night with a Game 5 ALDS loss to the New York Yankees, but there is a bright spot.

The majority of the Indians are under contract through the 2018 season and, in many cases, for years beyond.

There are several key players that helped the Indians win 102 regular season games, including 22 straight during a stretch in August and September. Free agents during the offseason include:

Carlos Santana

Bryan Shaw

Joe Smith

Jay Bruce

Austin Jackson

Players under club control through 2018 include:

Cody Allen

Michael Brantley (team option)

Lonnie Chisenhall

Boone Logan (team option)

Zach McAllister

Andrew Miller

Josh Tomlin (team option)

Cleveland Indians team members under contract through 2019:

Brandon Guyer

Dan Otero

Players under club control through 2020 include:

Abraham Almonte

Trevor Bauer

Carlos Carrasco

Edwin Encarnacion

Jason Kipnis

Danny Salazar

On contract through 2021:

Cody Anderson

Yan Gomes

Corey Kluber

Francisco Lindor

Under club control through 2022:

Mike Clevinger

Kyle Crockett

Erik Gonzalez

Nick Goody

Tyler Naquin

Roberto Perez

Giovanny Urshela

And under club control through 2023:

Greg Allen

Shawn Armstrong

Dylan Baker

Yandy Diaz

Francisco Mejia

Shawn Morimando

Tyler Olson

Adam Plutko

Jose Ramirez

Bradley Zimmer

