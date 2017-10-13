Body found near downtown Cleveland ID'd, still no cause of death

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner office has identified the body found Thursday on Bradley Road in Cleveland.

Johnathan Pope, 38, of Cleveland, was found around 9:45 a.m. in some bushes by workers.

The ME has not released a cause of death.

It's unclear if foul play is suspected.

